Head of Baku city Education Department appeals to parents

Baku. 8 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'Parent-school cooperation is an important factor in education process.'

Report was told by Mahabbat Valiyeva, Head of Baku city Education Department.

She noted that parents look forward to send their children to school and are always excited: 'Children's success is a holiday for parents. Therefore, correct mechanism between school and parents is one of important issues.'

'It would be good to see parents' participation in all works of schools', Department Head said.

She emphasized that at present children themselves are initiators of extra-scholastic activities.

M.Valiyeva added that despite being the only child in a family is superiority, some problems occur: 'Parent should think that pupil joins complicated relationships system in schools. Parents should properly bring their children up to gain respect and sympathy of others. Because children always face communication problem in schools. Every condition created by school forms new abilities of children. In childhood, during school years children are always in need of parents. In these years, parents need to be familiar with activities of school. Main problem is that parent institutions has not been established in society yet. This is a shortage. People should work on its own to be a good parent. To be a parent is a difficult task than we imagine.'