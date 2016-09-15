French-Azerbaijani University opens in Baku

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) opened in Baku.

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, the higher school management and members of the public attended the opening ceremony.

Notably, from this academic year, UFAZ has undertaken the delocalization of the most demanded 4 double-degrees in the premises of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU). These are chemical engineering, geophysics, oil engineering and computer engineering. Education on all the specialties will be 4 years, including one year of training and 3 years of main study period.

UFAZ graduates will get double degree diplomas (University of Strasbourg and ASOIU).