    Azerbaijani President congratulates Qarabağ football club

    Domestic policy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 08:28
    Azerbaijani President congratulates Qarabağ football club

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the victory of Qarabağ football club, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads:

    "I heartily congratulate Qarabağ football club on its brilliant victory over Eintracht in the league phase of the Champions League!

    Despite the unfair and biased decisions of the referee, justice prevailed. This is not the first time that referees appointed by UEFA have attempted to block Qarabağ's path to victory with unfair and biased decisions. I hope UEFA will clarify who appointed this referee.

    It is impossible to defeat justice and an unbreakable spirit. Long live Qarabağ!"

    İlham Əliyev "Qarabağ" klubunu təbrik etdi: Hakimin ədalətsiz qərarlarına baxmayaraq, haqq-ədalət öz yerini tapdı
    Ильхам Алиев о победе ФК "Карабах": Несмотря на предвзятые решения арбитра, справедливость восторжествовала

