First entrance exams for French-Azerbaijan University held in ASUOI

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (AGUNP) held its first entrance exams for French-Azerbaijan University (UFAZ).

Report informs, 303 people took part in the centralized exam, scored 500 points or more on the first group of specialties.

At the exam the applicants responded to the test questions in mathematics, physics, chemistry, general knowledge and have written two essays in English. Examination results will be announced on July 29.

After examinations Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov and representatives of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan met with parents and enrollees.

French-Azerbaijani University was established on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.Students graduated from University will get diplomas of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry and the University of Strasbourg.

It is expected that this year 160 students will be enrolled in the French-Azerbaijan University.