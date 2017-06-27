First Azerbaijani-Chinese dictionary which took 17 years to compile presented

© people.com.cn

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the first Azerbaijani-Chinese dictionary took place in Beijing today.

Report informs citing the Chinese media, the author of the dictionary is Rashad Karimov, Yu Libin was the editor of Chinese part.

Rashad Karimov was born in Azerbaijan, and was educated in China. He graduated from Beijing Language and Culture University. As Karimov himself noted, he spent a long 17 years of labor writing a dictionary. According to the author, today's event is one of the most long-awaited and happy events in his life.

At the event, Charge d'Affaires at the Azerbaijani Embassy Matin Mirzaev delivered a speech, and Shahmar Hajiyev, vice president of the Public Union of Azerbaijani-Chinese Cooperation. Matin Mirzaev noted that this is not the first book by authorship of Rashid Karimov, which was presented in Beijing. Last year, the book "The Way of Development of Azerbaijan" was published, which was received with interest in Chinese literary circles. Through his works, Rashad Karimov opens Azerbaijan for the Chinese public, exactly as for the inhabitants of Azerbaijan - China, thus contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

In addition, at the event, Rashad Karimov was awarded the title of Honorary Doctor of Beijing Language and Culture University, the highest university title.

At the end of the meeting, the Agreement on Strategic Cooperation under the International Cultural Union of Azerbaijan and China was signed.