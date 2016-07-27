Final document on activities of French-Azerbaijani university to be signed in September

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Final document on the activities of the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) will be signed in September, which will operate in Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASUOI).

Report informs, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said at the meeting with students passed the entrance exam at UFAZ, and their parents.

She recalled that a few weeks ago, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov has visited France, where he met with the Rector of the University of Strasbourg and discussed with him activities of the new university.

"The newly established University will allow Azerbaijani students to get technical education and help them in their future career. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is pursuing diversification of the economy, and for 4 directions taught here will also serve this purpose", said the Ambassador, recalling that before the French Lyceum was opened in Baku for school and pre-school age children.