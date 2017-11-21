Eearning 700 points at entrance exams: I selected Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the BHOS press service, Report News Agency presents an interview with Elmir Akhmedov, graduating school with honors and earning 700 points at entrance exams

– Elmir, please tell us who is Elmir Akhmedov who managed to earn 700 points at the entrance exams?

– I was born in Russia in 2000. In 2006, I went to the first class of the secondary school No 35 in Guba town. In 2017, I graduated from the lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Baku. While at school, I always actively participated in various contests and academic competitions. In summer this year, I took the entrance exams in the first group of specialties.

– What success you are proud of most of all?

– As of today, my biggest success is that I earned 700 points at the entrance exams on May 7, 2017, and then I was honored to become a Presidential Scholar upon an order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. That day is written in golden letters in my life.

– Many of the prospective students earning 700 points shoes to study at BHOS this year. Please tell why you selected the Higher School.

– To be honest, I did have an opportunity to go to Turkey, Poland or even China, but I wanted to obtain higher education, gain practical skills and experience and start successful professional career in my home country. I realized that I can succeed if I make the right choice, so I selected the Baku Higher Oil School. This is the educational institution, which has created all opportunities for students.

– Where do you see yourself after the graduation?

– As you know, both oil and non-oil sector are dynamically developing in Azerbaijan. This gives a chance to all young people to participate in this process, find a place for themselves in one or another industry, and to be able to apply their knowledge and skills. I am confident that I will be a good engineer and an excellent specialist working at a leading oil company in Azerbaijan to serve my country and my people.

– What is the best motivation for you?

– I am motivated when I set objectives for myself and achieve my goals.

– What would you advise those who want to become students?

– You know, I think that choice of profession is one of the most important steps in everyone’s life. So, I would advise every prospective student facing such a choice to think of a higher educational institution that can give him or her everything they need to master their profession. Thus, when I decided that I would be an engineer, I selected the Baku Higher Oil School.