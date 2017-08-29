Education Ministry comments on abolition of admission tests in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The question is not about abolition of admission tests, but about their improvement in certain order".

Report informs, Deputy Education Minister, member of the Board of Directors of the State Exam Center, Jeyhun Bayramov, told reporters.

He said the process is currently underway: "If we take a look at the exams held for IX grades this year, we will see a different format. These exams consisted of two stages. The first stage of the final exams was held in March, the second in June. There were some differences in the evaluation of these stages.

At the first stage, the pupils were examined on open-ended questions, essay in native language, doing sums, while on the system similar to the traditional tests in the second stage. The peculiarity of this is that IX graders started teaching under a new system, curriculum, nine years ago. The standards described in this system cannot be evaluated only by testing. Therefore, implementation of a wider and comprehensive assessment process has begun".