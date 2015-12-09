Diagnostic assessment of teachers' knowledge launched in Shirvan city

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ Diagnostic assessment of teachers' knowledge and skills working in general education institutions of Hajigabul, Sabirabad, Imishli, Saatli regions and Shirvan city launched in Shirvan city.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

Over 6 500 teachers will attend exams, held in Shirvan Olympic Sports Complex. Diagnostic assessment is carried out via computers based on software.

During assessment, participants are given 40 test tasks according to general education program on specialty, 20 on methods and teaching strategies. Each correct answer is assessed by 1 point.

After exams, teacher may get acquainted with assessment results.