Deputy minister: UNESCO data says literacy rate in Azerbaijan is close to 100%

According to UNESCO data, Azerbaijan's literacy rate is close to 100%, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev stated at the 6th International Forum on New Challenges in Education, Report informs.

He emphasized that education plays a crucial role in the development of society:

"One of the key drivers of our country's socio-economic progress is competitive human capital. Nations that prioritize education are the ones that thrive. Various national documents have been adopted to align our education system with international standards, and those efforts are ongoing."

Isayev also highlighted the impact of global challenges on education:

"Today's youth must adapt to new realities. These include digital and green skills. In our education system, we are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to help develop such competencies."