Deputy minister: Every second student in Azerbaijan studies at universities for free under government funding

Every second student in Azerbaijan receives education through state funding, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli said at the opening ceremony of the Study in Europe exhibition, organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

He noted that positive changes are taking place in the education sector in Azerbaijan.

"Both the number of people admitted to higher education institutions and the number of places funded by the state have increased. Significant changes have taken place in the field of education abroad. Every year, 500 of our students study abroad at state expense, including through scholarship programs," he said.