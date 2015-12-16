Deputy Minister: 'Education Ministry concerns on suicides prevalence among children and youth'

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Education Ministry is concerned about prevalence of suicide among children and youth.'

Report informs, Firudin Gurbanov, Deputy Education Minister said at Republican Scientific Conference entitled 'Strategic Objectives of Azerbaijani Education and Challenges Ahead of Pedagogical Sciences'.

'Suicides among children and youth should be investigated thoroughly', he said: 'Interestingly, why these cases are increasing? Perhaps we are indifferent towards them? Maybe we do not realize their problems in time?'

'There should be special and individual approach to students in every school', Deputy Minister said.

'Students should not be afraid of teachers, but love them', F.Gurbanov said.