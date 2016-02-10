Academy of Sciences declares date of annual general meeting

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will hold its annual general meeting on April 27 this year.'

Report informs, ANAS President, Academician Akif Alizadeh said in the Presidium of the Academy.

According to him, meeting is expected to be held on April 27: 'But April 27 remains as reserve date. Therefore, all departments, acting in the academy have enough time to prepare report. I order departments to solve all relevant issues at high level from this day.'