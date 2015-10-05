Chingiz Abdullayev meets with BHOS students

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between Chingiz Abdullayev, world-famous detective stories writer, prosaic, publicist, doctor of law, the Secretary of Azerbaijani Writers’ Union and students were held at Baku Higher Oil School, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

In his welcoming speech BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov greeted and thanked the outstanding writer for accepting his invitation. BHOS rector stressed the significance of the meeting with the well- known writer for enlarging students’ world outlook and increasing their interests in literature, passion for reading and intellectual development.

Taking the floor Mr. Abdullayev cordially thanked BHOS management for organizing the meeting and spoke about interesting moments in his creative activity and life experience. Citing on well-recognized national and international authors Mr. Abdullayev encouraged everyone to read fiction. Then students gained the opportunity to get the books signed by the author.

İn conclusion Chingiz Abdullayev was awarded “Honorary Guest” diploma of BHOS

It should be noted that the meeting primarily aimed at fostering development of reading abilities of students, increasing their interests in literature, as well as enlarging young people’s world outlook and intellectual capacity.