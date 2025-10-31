Chairman: Azerbaijan, Ukraine could launch joint pharmaceutical production

Scientific research institutes in Ukraine and Azerbaijan have signed several agreements in the pharmaceutical field, establishing close cooperation, said Tahir Suleymanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Pharmacists Association and Head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), Report informs.

Speaking during a session held as part of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025), Suleymanov noted that Azerbaijan sees both priorities and potential in continuing this productive partnership.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan views this cooperation as a long-term strategic priority that could open broad opportunities for developing new medicines and vaccines: "We see strong potential for joint work on the development of new pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and other medications. This could become a key direction of our collaboration."

The official added that joint logistics projects and the simplification of regulatory procedures for registering medical products would significantly enhance bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector: "The current registration stages for pharmaceuticals are quite complex. Optimizing them could bring substantial benefits to both sides," Suleymanov stressed.

The session under the theme Bilateral Pharmaceutical Dialogue: From Discussion to Cooperation - Opportunities for Ukraine and Azerbaijan was held within the framework of Medinex 2025.