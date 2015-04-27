British Council Regional Director for Europe visits BHOS

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Bird, Regional Director of the British Council for Europe, visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Report was told by BHOS Public Relations Department. He met with the rector of the higher school, the staff of the Center for English and humanities subjects.

Director of the British Council for Azerbaijan Elizabeth White and other representatives attended the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov expressed his pleasure at seeing them again in high school.

Michael Bird, expressed satisfaction with the cooperation within the framework of various academic and educational projects implemented by the British Council and BHOS. He expressed confidence for further cooperation in the future.