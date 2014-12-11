British Ambassador to Azerbaijan visited Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Irfan Siddig visited Baku Higher Oil School. Report informs after welcoming the guests, Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain are at a high level. Rector added that BHOS plays a role in the development of relations between the two countries in the field of education.E. Gasimov also informed the Ambassador that in cooperation of Higher School with the British Heriot-Watt University faculty of this university is actively involved in the examination process of BHOS.

E. Gasimov also brought to the attention of the Ambassador that BHOS cooperates with international oil and gas companies and happily recalled the recent meeting of the regional president of BP with the students of the university.He said that in the future the university will be the main supplier of human resource capacity to BP and such oil and gas companies.

At the end of the meeting E. Gasimov handed the "Guest of Honour" diploma to the ambassador Irfan Siddig.