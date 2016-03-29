BHOS Students visited Russian State Petroleum University named after I.M.Gubkin

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS fourth year student studying in petroleum engineering programme Fahmin Husuzade and third year student from the same specialization Zarifa Orujeva represented BHOS and Azerbaijan at the First International Students’ Forum held on February 27 and March 6 in Moscow, Russian Federation. The Forum was organized by Russian State Petroleum University named after I.M. Gubkin.

Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), during the official opening ceremony BHOS students delivered the greetings of BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov to the rector of the said Russian university Viktor Martinov. BHOS students also presented some gifts on behalf of BHOS to the management of Gubkin University.

Topics like students’ presentation making skills, acquisition of technical knowledge, international students’ relations, delivering the experience were among the ones which were focused on during the forum. Various competitions directed to improvement of team works were also held.

BHOS students greatly contributed in the running of the forum in terms of manifestation of national cuisine, cultural samples, national dresses which were shown by the students representing diverse nations at Gubkin University.

BHOS students met Azerbaijani students studying at the mentioned university as well as young people representing AMOR and other local organizations in order to hold view exchange.

To give detailed information about BHOS students distributed booklets printed in English and Russian languages containing information about BHOS as well as booklets about Azerbaijan.

In addition BHOS students informed forum attendees about Armenian-Azerbaijan the Upper Garabakh conflict and answered their questions.