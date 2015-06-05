BHOS students to have internship in Turkey in Petkim

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the summer of this year, 10 selected students of 3rd course of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) enrolled in the specialty "chemical engineer" will have internship in Izmir, Turkey, at the company Petkim.

Report informs, this agreement was reached at the meeting of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Chief Executive Officer "SOCAR Turkey Energy", board member of Petkim Kenan Yavuz.

Students will get acquainted closely with construction, finishing works in this large-scale object and currently in place technological installations for various purposes. They will explore the equipment of each facility, there occurring processes, production schedules, job monitoring and control units, as well as methods of application of measures to protect the health, safety and the environment during production.

Practical training at the company, where he continued the construction work and operated a number of production sites, will enable students to master the deeper theoretical knowledge acquired in the classroom during the school year, on the basis of rational combination with practice.

According to the agreement, students of BHOS in the future will also practice at the enterprises of chemical profile that collaborate with Petkim.