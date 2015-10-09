​Baku hosts international exhibition

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Expo Center held official ceremony of the IX International Exhibition of Education of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, speaking at the opening ceremony the Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, said that the exhibition involved 124 experts from 16 countries.

According to him, the only one Education Exhibition in Azerbaijan is organized with the support and active participation of the Ministry of Education: "Traditionally, the education exhibition is held concurrently with the career exhibition. It is considered the largest event in the field of education."

The exhibition will last until October 11.