Baku Higher Oil School will cooperate with IBM

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with CEO of İBM in Central and Eastern Europe David La Rose, head of the İBM in Azerbaijan Ilem Kravtsov and IBM employee Bahadur Ibrahimov. Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with their stay in BHOS.

Report informs, E. Gasimov informed visitors in detail on the High School, told them about the directions. He noted that education courses in BHOS conducted in English and the school receives applicants who scored the highest score on the entrance exams.

E. Gasimov said that the educational process in BHOS is based on the curriculum of the University of Heriot-Watt of UK.

Informing about the specialties in BHOS, he expressed confidence that the future graduates of BHOS as highly qualified specialists will build career in international and local oil and gas companies.

Noting that the students of BHOS are in summer practical training in bp, Statoil, Emerson, Total and other similar multinational companies, Gasimov said that experts of the same companies are involved in the educational process in BHOS.

Rector E. Gasimov also said that these companies are taking an active part in the conferences of Student Scientific Society in BHOS and supporting their activities, give them different promotional gifts.He noted that BHOS is well positioned for the future cooperation with IBM.

In turn, the CEO İBM in Central and Eastern Europe David LaRose thanked for the warm welcome in BHOS.He gave information about the picture of his company.

D. La Rose expressed willingness to discuss the possibilities of cooperation and interest in establishing relations.

Issues of mutual interest and related to the development of bilateral cooperation also discussed at the meeting.