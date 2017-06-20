Baku Higher Oil School receives one more ISO Certificate

© BANM

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) received international certificate in ISO 10002:2014 standard: Quality management – Customer satisfaction – Guidelines for complaints handling in organizations.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the certificate is awarded to the Higher School on the basis of an audit recently conducted by Turkish Standards Institution (TSE). Turkish Ambassador Erkan Ozoral, Head of the Education, Training and Certification Department of SOCAR Fuad Suleymanov and TSE Representative in Azerbaijan Selim Chelebi attended the award ceremony held at BHOS.

Opening the gathering, Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that award of the new ISO certificate to BHOS became a vivid evidence of the effective management of the Higher School activities. “Compliance with ISO standards gives our teachers and researchers more opportunities to participate in various international projects,” told the rector.

TSE Representative in Azerbaijan Selim Chelebi expressed his congratulations to BHOS management and staff members on thesuccessful certification in one more ISO standard. He said that Higher School carries out activities in full compliance with international requirementsin terms of quality management and expressed his confidence that fruitful cooperation between TSE and BHOS would continue to develop.

Speaking about the Higher School activities, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told about BHOS effective international cooperation and partnership relations with foreign institutions. In his words, these major accomplishments can help the Baku Higher Oil School become one of the leading international universities.Head of the Education, Training and Certification Department of SOCAR Fuad Suleymanov praised the Higher School management for the achievements in training of highly qualified specialists and applying international quality standards in the teaching and learning activities.

Then the TSE Representative in Azerbaijan Selim Chelebi presented the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov with the international certificate in ISO 10002:2014 standard. It provides guidance on the process of complaints handling related to products within an organization, including planning, design, operation, maintenance, and improvement. BHOS became the first higher educational institution in Azerbaijan to receive ISO certification on three standards: ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Safety and Safety Management Systems).