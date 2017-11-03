Baku Higher Oil School hosts SPE Regional Summit

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted Fourth Regional Student Development Summit conducted by Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) with organizational support from the Higher School and sponsorship support from SOCAR, BP, Statoil, Schlumberger and ExxonMobil companies.

Report informs citing the BHOS press service.

The four-day event, which was held in conjunction with the Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition, gathered SPE Chapter officers from student chapters in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov participated in opening ceremony of the summit. Speaking at the ceremony, he welcomed 2018 SPE President Darcy Spady and all the delegates of the summit. The Rector emphasized that SPE programs and activities are very important for professional development of petroleum engineering students and young specialists who just start working in the oil and gas industry. He also said that future engineers should actively participate in SPE projects and initiatives.

During first two days of the summit, the delegates participated in workshops and prepared presentations. In the course of training sessions, they were learning leadership skills and working with young engineers who gave them professional advices. Upon results of the presentations contest, the Higher School student teams led by Elmir Abilov and Gulay Ibragimova took first and second place respectively.

The summit delegates also attended Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Representative of SPE student Chapter at BHOS, third-year Petroleum Engineering student Orkhan Khankishiyev and other undergraduates of the Higher School arranged Baku sight-seeing tours for the guests tours to acquaint them with rich historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The fourth SPE Regional Student Development Summit aimed to increase students’ technical knowledge, discuss current industry situations and further progress. It also provided them with the opportunity to network with peers, share ideas, meet with major industry figures and employers and work together on joint technical projects.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a not-for-profit professional organization whose mission is to collect, disseminate, and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public benefit and to provide opportunities for professionals to enhance their technical and professional competence.