Baku Higher Oil School featured in international mass media

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fifth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) recently completed on-the-job training at Azerbaijani branch of KT-Kinetics Technology SpAcompany, part of the MaireTecnimont Group (Italy). Presentation of certificates on the internship completion was covered not only by national mass media, but also by international press and news agencies. Report informs, Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School reported.

Articles highlighting the ceremony of awarding the students were published at websites of MaireTecnimontand KT-KineticsTechnology SpA companies as well as by NewsReality, BusinessNewsWorld, 24hGold, OnlineNews Planet, ICPortale dell’Industria Chimica, Milano Finanza, ADVNand Agenzia Giornalistica Repubblicaonline media in English, French and Italian languages.

The ceremony of presentation certificates of the internship successful completion to Chemical Engineering fifth-year students AmailMamedova, RiyadBahshiyev and Sanan Ibrahimov took place at BHOS. The event gathered the Higher School’s Rector Elmar Gasimov, top managers of the MaireTecnimont Group including Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, Group Chief Executive Officer PierrobertoFolgiero, Group Special Initiatives and Region Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi, Head of Public Affairs and Communication Carlo Nicolais. High-level representatives of KT-Kinetics Technology SpA including Commercial Vice President Andrea Vena, Head of the company branch office in Baku Niccolo Heilpern and HR manager of KT branch office in Azerbaijan Aida Bashirova also attended the gathering.