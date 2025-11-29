Baku Higher Oil School celebrates 14th anniversary

Today, the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR celebrates its 14th anniversary.

According to Report, BHOS was established by a decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 29, 2011, as a state higher education institution within SOCAR.

From its first years, the university stood out with the highest admission scores and entered history as a leader among 51 higher education institutions in the ranking compiled by the State Examination Center (SEC) based on the results of its inaugural intake.

BHOS also holds a record in Azerbaijani education for the number of presidential scholarship recipients, continuously breaking its own record over the years. This year, 36 students received the presidential scholarship, setting a new record.

While the first intake admitted students in only two specialties, BHOS now offers bachelor"s programs in nine fields, master"s programs in eight, and doctoral programs in three specialties.

Initially, admissions were limited to Group I specialties, but in recent years they have expanded to include Group II programs. For the first time, admissions opened for the Finance specialty, and despite being a debut program, 12 of the 25 presidential scholarship recipients from this group became students of the new program.

BHOS offers programs aligned with labor market demands. This year, on BHOS"s initiative, Azerbaijan welcomed its first intake in Data Analytics.

The university boasts a 100% graduate employment rate, with alumni working at SOCAR, various multinational companies, government agencies, and prestigious organizations. Statistics from the State Employment Agency for 2025 confirm this achievement.

BHOS is a leader among the top five universities whose graduates secure employment most successfully, according to the State Employment Agency"s 2025 data.

The university is also a leader in startups and innovation. Over the years, BHOS students have achieved success in numerous international and national competitions. In 2025 alone, over 30 startup projects were presented, with victories in more than 20 hackathons. At Technofest 2025, BHOS teams won 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze medals, and 4 special prizes, making it the institution with the most awards.

Over the years, BHOS has expanded its international relations, significantly increasing the number of foreign students, with a 67% rise in international student enrollment this year.

For the first time in Azerbaijan"s higher education system, BHOS has begun exporting its higher education programs abroad.