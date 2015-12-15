​Baku Higher Oil School becomes a member of SAP University Alliances

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceremony of signing agreement between SAP, one of the leaders on enterprise applications market, and Baku Higher Oil School, founded on the basis of SOCAR is a leading oil and gas company in Azerbaijan was held at BHOS. First the victims of the tragedy that took place on an offshore oil platform in the Guneshli field were commemorated with minute of silence, Report was told in the BHOS press service, Report was informed at the press service of BHOS.

Then BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov made known that the agreement would enable BHOS to become a member of SAP University Alliances. Young specialists in oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan will get access to knowledge of best practices in business process management in world leading oil companies: SAP solutions are used in all oil and gas companies from Fortune-500 list, including SOCAR, which accounts for about 50% of Azerbaijan's GDP. BHOS Rector underlined that, «The world turns to a new era of digital economy at the moment, where successful will be specialists with broad knowledge of cutting-edge technologies and industry solutions. This opportunity is exactly what our partnership with SAP in the framework of University Alliances provides: an access to global technological expertise will help our students to collect necessary knowledge and implement it within SOCAR, one of the leading companies in the country».

«SAP Solutions, having become a best practice for the world oil and gas industry, are successfully implemented in the dynamically developing Azerbaijan's economy, assisting its leaders – SOCAR, Nobel Oil, Bos-Shelf and others to increase efficiency and develop business according to the global standards of safety and sustainability. Cooperation of SAP and Baku Higher Oil School, the leading industry higher institution, will allow to solve the most important task of providing the country's leading industry with qualified personnel», — said Stefan Hoechbauer, Regional President SAP Middle and Eastern Europe.

Baku Higher Oil School students and their professors will receive access to a broad library of SAP learning materials on the basis of SAP Learning Hub Academic Edition aimed for teaching and learning process of the School, they will be able to see in practice cutting-edge solutions for business process management, that are based on the best practices from all over the world, and implement their innovative projects on the basis of SAP technologies. The students will also have a chance to join additional courses and receive international SAP certificates in order to further continue working in SAP systems in SOCAR company or in other companies in Azerbaijan.

Expanding innovative high-technology businesses is a strategic task for a country with a successful large-scale economy transformation and key industries upgrading programme. That is why great attention is paid to qualified specialists training. Baku Higher Oil school is to become the main oil and gas industry expertise center which will allow to provide the enterprises with qualified personnel, plan specialists training process based on the market needs, and maintain high level of expertise. Baku Higher Oil School and SAP University Alliances cooperation will include classroom and online lectures, master-classes, communication with SAP experts and access to platforms and technologies created by the company. The students will be able to demonstrate their knowledge during practical trainings and student contests, there will be student entrepreneurship programmes, scientific workshops and symposiums held.

SAP University Alliances, which is more than 20 years old, comprises more than 2300 universities in 90 countries. Its mission is to assist in specialist training for modern economy, with knowledge of SAP solutions that are de facto a model in key areas. 82 universities from seven countries (Russian Federation, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan) are already members of University Alliances. Today more than 200 professors and more than 250 000 students in CIS region use SAP solutions in the teaching and learning process, in the framework of open lectures, conferences and case competitions.