Aziz Sancar: Talented Azerbaijani students can work together with me

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I'd like to greet all Azerbaijani citizens. Everyone knows that we are one nation, two states. I am very happy to be here".

Report informs, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Professor at the US University of North Carolina Turkish-born Aziz Sancar told reporters in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is also a Turkic homeland. All Turks have special love to Azerbaijan. Our relations are very strong. Therefore, I will try to contribute to the Azerbaijani science. If possible, talented and skillful Azerbaijani students can work together with me. However, I cannot promise, I will again visit Azerbaijan and make a contribution in the science".

"It is necessary to invest in science in order to win Nobel Prize. Researches should be supported. Only in this way scientists can be prepared", Aziz Sancar said.