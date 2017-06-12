Aziz Sancar: I fulfilled my duty to Turkish world

© Report.az

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I was not awarded Nobel Prize for the work, I studied over 40 years. I regretted it a lot. Then I won Nobel Prize in chemistry for research in the field of DNA. It was very special for me".

Report informs, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Professor at the US University of North Carolina Turkish-born Aziz Sancar told Baku conference "Aziz Sancar: The Life Story of a Science Devotee" at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

"When I was asked on being awarded Nobel Prize, I answered that I don't know whether I will be conferred or not. Nobody was aware of my inventions. Everyone was informed after I was presented the Nobel Prize", Sancar added.

According to him, he received a call from Sweden at 5 a.m. that was awarded Nobel Prize: "My spouse answered the call. The opposite side wanted to talk to me when she said that Sancar is sleeping and can deliver what they want to say. But they insisted to talk to me. Finally, she woke me up, and I was sleepy, so did not immediately understand what they were saying, but afterwards I expressed my gratitude. I had only half an hour. I got ready and left the home. I was fully awake during interview with them. Good thing that they didn't record what I said when i was sleepy. I fulfilled my duty to Turkish world".

After being awarded Nobel Prize, Turkey developed postage stamp to my name. Also, the country produced heroic cartoon character. Every day they talked about me at the university where I worked. My daughter jokingly said that she was tired of listening to it every day and she is leaving for New York, however, she saw my photos on the central streets there. She said no matter how far i go, you are coming with me".