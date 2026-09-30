Azerbaijani universities expand presence in THE rankings

Stay up to date with the top news!

The results of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027 have been released, with the number of Azerbaijani universities represented in the ranking increasing from four to five this year.

According to Report, citing the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) improved its position from the 801-1000 band to the 701-800 band, achieving the highest ranking among Azerbaijani universities.

Baku State University was ranked in the 1601-1800 band, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University in the 1801-2000 band, and Azerbaijan Technical University in the 2001+ category.

One of the key developments in this year's rankings was the inclusion of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) for the first time. The university entered the rankings in the 2001+ category.

Overall, the THE World University Rankings 2027 feature 2,297 higher education institutions from 118 countries, representing a 4% increase compared to the previous year.

The ranking methodology has also been updated to provide more precise positioning. While previous editions individually ranked only the top 200 universities, this year the top 300 institutions were assigned individual positions. Universities below 300th place were grouped into smaller ranking bands.

As a result, the number of ranking intervals increased from 10 to 18.