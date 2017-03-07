Azerbaijan will reduce number of mock exams in 2017

 Top
    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ "This year, number of test exams in Azerbaijan will be less than intended".

    Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairwoman of the State Exam Center Board of Directors said.

    She said that the test exams are currently being studied: "Price and schedule for participation in the test exams will be announced in coming days. The schedule of the exams will be very busy as we failed to operate in last months. Number of test exams will be less than intended, 1-2 exams will be organized".

    M.Abbaszade noted that 6 people used their telephones in the final exam on March 5: "Their results were annulled. They will be allowed to the second stage with 0 points."

