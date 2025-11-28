Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

    Education and science
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 14:38
    Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

    In 2025, for the first time in Azerbaijan, nearly 350,000 students participated in knowledge competitions, which is a record indicator, Eshgi Baghirov, Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education, told journalists, Report informs.

    Baghirov noted that today the National Hackathon competition is one of the largest-scale events in the direction of digitalization:

    "Since 2017, a digital skills project has been implemented in Azerbaijani schools. Within the framework of these projects, competitions are now organized every year. Within the knowledge competition framework, a record number of nearly 350,000 of our students are participating in this process for the first time this year. It is the first time that participation has been ensured on this scale, and today, the students who have won and advanced as a result of this competition are testing their skills in this space. At the end, 30 students will be awarded as winners."

    Azerbaijan Eshgi Baghirov knowledge competitions
    Eşqi Bağırov: Bu il ilk dəfə rekord sayda şagird bilik yarışlarında iştirak edib
    Эшги Багиров: В 2025 году в интеллектуальных соревнованиях участвовало рекордное число учащихся

    Latest News

    14:51
    Photo

    Another 13 families resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

    Education and science
    14:36

    Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to court

    Domestic policy
    14:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    14:07

    CBA: New state program in Azerbaijan to expand financial inclusion in 5 main directions

    Finance
    14:01

    Azerbaijan collects over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this year

    Business
    13:59
    Photo

    Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    25 observers from Azerbaijan to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed