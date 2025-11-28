Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

In 2025, for the first time in Azerbaijan, nearly 350,000 students participated in knowledge competitions, which is a record indicator, Eshgi Baghirov, Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education, told journalists, Report informs.

Baghirov noted that today the National Hackathon competition is one of the largest-scale events in the direction of digitalization:

"Since 2017, a digital skills project has been implemented in Azerbaijani schools. Within the framework of these projects, competitions are now organized every year. Within the knowledge competition framework, a record number of nearly 350,000 of our students are participating in this process for the first time this year. It is the first time that participation has been ensured on this scale, and today, the students who have won and advanced as a result of this competition are testing their skills in this space. At the end, 30 students will be awarded as winners."