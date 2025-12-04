Azerbaijan plans to hold Olympiad dedicated to Yusif Mammadaliyev

Starting next year, an Olympiad dedicated to Yusif Mammadaliyev is planned to be held in Azerbaijan, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev announced, as quoted by Report.

Speaking at the international conference themed "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovations," marking the 120th anniversary of the scientist, the minister noted that the Olympiad may be organized in the fields of chemistry or natural sciences.

Amrullayev added that young participants from Azerbaijan and neighboring countries are expected to take part in the competition.