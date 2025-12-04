Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan plans to hold Olympiad dedicated to Yusif Mammadaliyev

    Education and science
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 11:28
    Azerbaijan plans to hold Olympiad dedicated to Yusif Mammadaliyev

    Starting next year, an Olympiad dedicated to Yusif Mammadaliyev is planned to be held in Azerbaijan, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev announced, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking at the international conference themed "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovations," marking the 120th anniversary of the scientist, the minister noted that the Olympiad may be organized in the fields of chemistry or natural sciences.

    Amrullayev added that young participants from Azerbaijan and neighboring countries are expected to take part in the competition.

    Yusif Məmmədəliyevə həsr olunan olimpiada keçirilməsi nəzərdə tutulur
    В Азербайджане пройдет олимпиада, посвященная Юсифу Мамедалиеву

