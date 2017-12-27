Azerbaijan implements 32 projects on development and innovations in education

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of 32 projects on development and innovations in education has been completed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Baku City Education Department.

15 projects on the category of general educational institutions have been carried out in schools, subordinated to the department, as well as 17 projects launched on individual category.

During the projects starting from September 22, within three months, educational events, conferences, seminars, trainings and competitions have been held on increasing knowledge and skills of teachers and pupils, innovative assessment, improvement of methodical work system and other issues. Also talented schoolchildren were revealed, cooperation was established between educational institutions, visits were organized to the regions.

The Ministry of Education has approved financing of the accoladed projects.