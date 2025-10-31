Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in education

Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva and Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanly discussed cooperation in the field of education, Report informs, citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education.

"The parties discussed the development of STEM education, digitalization of the educational process, as well as the role of environmental culture education and increasing resilience to climate change," the ministry said.

Kendirbaeva spoke about key reforms in Kyrgyzstan's education system, particularly the transition to 12-year education, the publication of new textbooks, and providing laptops to teachers.

"The Azerbaijani side expressed readiness for further exchange of experience and invited the Kyrgyz STEM team to participate in joint projects and events," the ministry emphasized.