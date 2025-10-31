Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in education

    Education and science
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 18:55
    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in education

    Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva and Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanly discussed cooperation in the field of education, Report informs, citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education.

    "The parties discussed the development of STEM education, digitalization of the educational process, as well as the role of environmental culture education and increasing resilience to climate change," the ministry said.

    Kendirbaeva spoke about key reforms in Kyrgyzstan's education system, particularly the transition to 12-year education, the publication of new textbooks, and providing laptops to teachers.

    "The Azerbaijani side expressed readiness for further exchange of experience and invited the Kyrgyz STEM team to participate in joint projects and events," the ministry emphasized.

    education Ministry of Science and Education Kyrgyzstan
    Azərbaycan və Qırğızıstan təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Кыргызстан обсудили сотрудничество в сфере образования

    Latest News

    19:50

    Türkiye's deputy youth minister visits Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:43

    Armenian FM's wife joins commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:31
    Photo

    Baku, Bishkek to allocate $2.5M to construct small hydropower station in Kyrgyzstan

    Energy
    19:12
    Video

    Zangilan hosts briefing on Zangezur Corridor and regional transport network

    Foreign policy
    18:55

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in education

    Education and science
    18:42
    Photo

    Minister: It is essential to eliminate barriers to Azerbaijani exports to EU

    AIC
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese firm agree on information exchange in renewable energy

    Energy
    18:22

    Ukrainian forces destroy 160 Russian oil facilities in 2025

    Other countries
    18:17

    Armenia to receive €152 million in support from Germany

    Region
    All News Feed