Azerbaijan among top 3 in terms of number of students in Ukraine

More than 5,000 students from Azerbaijan are currently studying at Ukrainian universities, Yuriy Husyev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Baku, wrote on Facebook, as quoted by Report.

"Azerbaijan is among the leaders in the number of students studying in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, more than 5,000 students from Azerbaijan have chosen Ukrainian universities for higher education," the diplomat noted.

He added that, according to statistics, the largest number of foreign students in Ukraine come from China – 6,846. The top three also include Azerbaijan (5,017 students) and Georgia (1,081). They are followed by India (930), Morocco (723), and Türkiye (636).

"The Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan expresses its gratitude to Azerbaijani students for their trust and interest in Ukrainian education. The diplomatic mission, together with Olena Shapovalova, director of the Study in Ukraine initiative, and her team, intends to continue working to expand educational ties between Ukraine and Azerbaijan," the publication reads.