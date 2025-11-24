Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan aims to boost quality in teaching English language

    Education and science
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 16:53
    Azerbaijan aims to boost quality in teaching English language

    Azerbaijan has largely resolved scale-related challenges in teaching English language, but improving quality remains a key priority, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzada said at the presentation of BP and partners' new digital English-learning content for schoolchildren, Report informs.

    Karimzada noted that preparing qualified teachers, updating educational content and technologies, expanding digital platforms, and strengthening international education exchanges are central goals in this direction.

    Karimzada emphasized that English has become a strategic tool for Azerbaijani youth. "With an estimated 1.5–2 billion English speakers worldwide, young people and professionals in Azerbaijan gain access to significant global opportunities, he said. Today, English is taught as the primary foreign language in 98–99% of general education schools across the country," he said.

    The deputy minister recalled that years ago, many high-potential students struggled to study abroad due to weak communication and speaking skills - an issue that has now been largely overcome.

    He added that in recent years, Azerbaijan has developed electronic textbooks, video lessons, and a digital school platform, creating tens of thousands of English-language learning materials.

    Nazir müavini: "İngilis dilinin tədrisində keyfiyyətin artırılması əsas hədəflərdən biridir"
    Замминистра: Повышение качества преподавания английского остается ключевой задачей

