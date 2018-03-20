3 geomagnetic storms to hit the Earth in March

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ 35 geomagnetic storms will hit the Earth in 2018.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, one of them will occur on March 21.

According to the report, the cosmic event that will take place tomorrow will be weak. But the next storms on March 22 and 26, will be moderate. They may affect the meteo-sensitive people.

In addition, magnetic storms are not expected after March 26 and April 6.