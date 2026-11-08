Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    27 schools and 13 kindergartens opened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Education and science
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 14:33
    27 schools and 13 kindergartens opened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    As part of the Great Return program, 27 general education schools and 13 preschool institutions have been commissioned in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Science and Education, a total of 6,576 children are currently studying and receiving early childhood education at these institutions.

    The development of educational infrastructure is aimed at ensuring access to education for families returningGre to their native lands.

    Great Return State Program Ministry of Education
    İşğaldan azad edilmiş ərazilərdəki müəssisələrdə 6 576 şagird və uşaq təhsil alır
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана открыты 27 школ и 13 детских садов
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    44 filmi

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