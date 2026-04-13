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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Maersk introduces fuel surcharge amid rising costs and Hormuz tensions

    Economy
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:40
    Maersk introduces fuel surcharge amid rising costs and Hormuz tensions

    Denmark's Maersk Group's shipping company, Maersk Line, has announced an Emergency Fuel Surcharge (EFS), Report informs.

    According to the Iranian media, this decision, made during a sudden and sharp rise in fuel prices, is related to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

    "This decision has been made in response to the sharp rise in fuel prices and the increase in distribution costs," the statement noted, adding that this is a serious warning for all economies dependent on maritime trade:

    "More than 80 percent of global trade is carried out by sea, and the implementation of EFS by Maersk means an increase in the costs of importing raw materials and essential goods for importing countries.

    The first victims of this crisis will be economies dependent on imports. The increase in transportation costs directly raises the cost price of goods and creates a new wave of inflation."

    Experts emphasize that this will cause price increases for consumers worldwide.

    Escalation in Middle East Maersk Group Strait of Hormuz
    KİV: Hörmüz boğazının bağlanması yeni inflyasiya dalğası yaradır
    СМИ: Закрытие Ормузского пролива провоцирует новую волну инфляции

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