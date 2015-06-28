Humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan reduced

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Imports of humanitarian aid, disinterested aid and technical assistance to Azerbaijan sharply reduced in January-May of this year. In comparison with the same period of previous year, import decreased 3.73 times, from 30.5 million USD to 8,2 million USD.

Report was told in the State Customs Committee, decline also was observed in export of humanitarian aid. Exports decreased by 2.3 times in comparison with the previous year and totaled to 127.2 million USD.

During the period of January-May 2015, Azerbaijan have conducted trade operations with 133 countries in sum of 9 350 million USD. Trade turnover in comparison with the same period of previous year decreased by 28.01%. Annual import increased by 15.91% and made 4 067,8 million USD, exports decreased by 44.28% and made 5 282.2 million USD.