Czech Republic increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Economy
    16 October, 2025
    18:20
    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1.307 million tons of crude oil worth $701.374 million to the Czech Republic, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee

    The quantity of exported product is 4.9% more compared to the first 9 months of 2024, while the value is 11.2% less.

    The share of crude oil exported to the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 7.69%.

    In January-September 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 16.996 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks worth $8.938 billion.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $35.376 billion with other countries. Of the foreign trade turnover, $18.606 billion accounted for exports, while $16.769 billion accounted for imports.

    Çexiya Azərbaycandan neft alışını 5 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Чехия увеличила импорт нефти из Азербайджана почти на 5%

