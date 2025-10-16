Czech Republic increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1.307 million tons of crude oil worth $701.374 million to the Czech Republic, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee

The quantity of exported product is 4.9% more compared to the first 9 months of 2024, while the value is 11.2% less.

The share of crude oil exported to the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 7.69%.

In January-September 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 16.996 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks worth $8.938 billion.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $35.376 billion with other countries. Of the foreign trade turnover, $18.606 billion accounted for exports, while $16.769 billion accounted for imports.