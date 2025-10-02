Azeri Light crude falls to $69.61 amid market fluctuations
Economy
- 02 October, 2025
- 10:04
The price of Azeri Light crude oil has dropped by $0.25, or 0.36%, settling at $69.61 per barrel on the world market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil trading sector.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for December delivery were priced at $67.43 per barrel following the latest trading session.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light also declined by $0.25, or 0.36%, to $68.07 per barrel.
For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel. The recent dip places current market prices slightly below this benchmark.
