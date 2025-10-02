Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Azeri Light crude falls to $69.61 amid market fluctuations

    Economy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 10:04
    Azeri Light crude falls to $69.61 amid market fluctuations

    The price of Azeri Light crude oil has dropped by $0.25, or 0.36%, settling at $69.61 per barrel on the world market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil trading sector.

    Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for December delivery were priced at $67.43 per barrel following the latest trading session.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light also declined by $0.25, or 0.36%, to $68.07 per barrel.

    For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel. The recent dip places current market prices slightly below this benchmark.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела

