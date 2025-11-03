Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull joint drug production

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed cooperation in pharmaceutical production, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli and Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to economic cooperation with Ukraine.

Opportunities for expanding ties with Ukraine in various economic areas were highlighted, and trade and investment cooperation was emphasized as a key area of ​​cooperation.