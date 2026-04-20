On April 20, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired a meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, Report informs.

The agenda featured detailed discussions on sustainable development of the agrarian sector, the current situation and development prospects, increasing agricultural production, improving productivity, strengthening food security, expanding agricultural trade and exports, protecting employment in the regions, and other current issues.

Reports on the agenda items was presented by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov. Members of the Economic Council and invited guests held extensive discussions on these presentations.

In conclusion, the meeting participants adopted the decisions on the development of the agricultural sector, with instructions given to the relevant bodies.