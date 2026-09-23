Azerbaijan, Karadeniz Holding explore potential investment projects
Economy
- 23 September, 2026
- 18:48
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Osman Murat Karadeniz, Chairman of the Board of Karadeniz Holding, a Turkish company specializing in energy and shipbuilding.
According to Report, Jabbarov said in a post on X that the meeting focused on prospects for cooperation.
He noted that the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, as well as potential projects of mutual interest.
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