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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Karadeniz Holding explore potential investment projects

    Economy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 18:48
    Azerbaijan, Karadeniz Holding explore potential investment projects

    Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Osman Murat Karadeniz, Chairman of the Board of Karadeniz Holding, a Turkish company specializing in energy and shipbuilding.

    According to Report, Jabbarov said in a post on X that the meeting focused on prospects for cooperation.

    He noted that the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, as well as potential projects of mutual interest.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Turkish companies
    Photo
    Mikayıl Cabbarov Osman Murat Karadenizlə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Микаил Джаббаров и глава турецкого Karadeniz Holding обсудили перспективы сотрудничества
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