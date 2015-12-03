Sleet predicted in Baku

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sleet is predicted tomorrow in Baku.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 4. The weather is expected to be rainy.

Wet snow forecasted in some places at night and in the morning in afternoon rainfall will gradually stop.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 at night, 5-7 in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 degrees at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

Occasional rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions In the rain, wet snow will fall in some places and snow in mountainous regions. Precipitations will be intensive in some places. Rainfall will gradually stop in western regions. Strong west wind will blow.

Temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3 and -8 C at night and -2-3 C in the daytime.