Weather sharply changes, temperature drops by 5-7 C tomorrow - WARNING

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather conditions in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 10. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-17 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 20-25 in daytime, 15-17 in Baku at night and 23-25 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 760 mm Hg within normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, stable weather conditions on Absheron peninsula on October 10 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog predicted on some places in morning. Lightning and intermittent rain will be observed in daytime in northern and western regions. Mild eastern wind will blow. The temperature will be 10-15 degrees of heat at night, 22-27 in daytime, 3-8 in the mountains at night, 13-18 in daytime.

The ministry warns, after a few days of mild weather, unstable weather, lightning and intermittent rain predicted in Azerbaijan's regions from October 10 evening till 14. Torrential rain, hail will be observed on some places, snowfall on high mountainous areas. West wind will intensify on some places. The temperature will drop by 5-7 degrees compared to previous days. River level will rise.