Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan on December 7

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 7, the weather will be occasional cloudy, mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, weather in the capital and on the peninsula will be foggy in some places in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-2 C at night, 4-7 C in daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 4-6 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal, to reduce from 772 mm mercury column to 763 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +4+8 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas -5-10 C of frost at night, 0-5 C in daytime.