Azerbaijan encouraging greater participation by British companies in Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan encourages more active participation of British companies and the UK export credit agency - UK Export Finance - in infrastructure and logistics projects along the Middle Corridor, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, today's geoeconomic realities once again emphasize the importance of reliable and diversified transport routes:

"Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of East and West, plays an important role in ensuring sustainable transport connectivity between Europe and Asia, being one of the key transport and logistics hubs of the Middle Corridor. In recent years, our significant investments in transport and logistics infrastructure, including the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, have significantly increased the capacity of the corridor."

Shahbazov noted that in the future, further increasing the corridor's capacity and accelerating its digitalization remain priority directions.

"There are significant opportunities for expanding our cooperation in this sphere. The 14% growth in transit cargo transportation between our countries in 2025 testifies to the presence of such potential," he said.