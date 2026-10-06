UK PM interested in next-level relations with Azerbaijan

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is interested in taking relations with Azerbaijan to a new level, Lord Anas Sarwar, UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, told journalists in response to a question from Report.

"Azerbaijan and the UK have built very strong and longstanding relations. The UK Prime Minister is firmly committed to taking them to a new level, and the President of Azerbaijan is also determined to deepen relations between the peoples of the UK and Azerbaijan," he said.

Speaking about the creation of a bilateral working group, Sarwar noted that the two countries want to achieve results and get to work.

"Therefore, we will immediately begin work on creating a working group. We will immediately get to work to further strengthen the ties between the peoples of our countries and enhance relations between the governments. But, what is especially important, I want to see the strengthening of business ties between the UK and Azerbaijan," he emphasized.